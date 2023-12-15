The Road to Peace: Russia’s Strategic Goals in Ukraine

Amidst increasing tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed a firm message that the conflict in Ukraine will only come to an end once Russia achieves its goals. In his annual year-end press conference, Putin emphasized the need for the “denazification of Ukraine, its demilitarisation and neutral status.” Nevertheless, despite the assertive tone, he expressed openness to negotiations with the United States to secure the release of detained individuals, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evans Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia.

It is worth noting that Putin’s statements generated a mixed response, with some perceiving his peace proposal as an ultimatum for the complete surrender of Ukraine. Tatiana Stanovaya, an analyst for the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, characterized Putin’s proposition as one demanding Ukraine’s “total capitulation.” Nevertheless, Putin seized the opportunity to address rumors about his use of a body double, unequivocally denying such claims.

While questions were raised regarding the ongoing conflict, Putin chose to focus on showcasing Russia’s resilience and determination. He announced that the Russian army had successfully recruited nearly 500,000 contract soldiers, eliminating the need for a mass mobilization. Additionally, Putin applauded the strengthening of Russian defensive positions along the frontlines, downplaying a Ukrainian beachhead established on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Asserting Russia’s self-sufficiency, Putin also suggested that Western assistance to Ukraine would dwindle in the near future. He argued that Ukraine heavily depends on foreign aid and expressed skepticism about its sustainability. Recent polls indicate that a growing number of Russians are becoming weary of the conflict and desire political negotiations to bring about peace. These sentiments were reflected in questions submitted by the public during the press conference, asking when the war would end and voicing frustration and confusion about the reality portrayed by state media.

In terms of the Russian economy, Putin highlighted its resilience despite facing Western sanctions. He announced an expected growth rate of 3.5% for the year, showcasing the country’s ability to rebound from economic challenges. However, he acknowledged the impact of rising inflation on the population and offered a rare apology to a pensioner who raised concerns about the cost of eggs. Economists have attributed the inflationary pressures to Russia’s increased war spending.

Political analysts have interpreted Putin’s overall tone during the press conference as a deliberate strategy ahead of upcoming elections. By projecting an image of stability and gradual progress, he aimed to reassure the Russian public that there is no need for radical changes. Alexander Kynev, a Russian political analyst, described Putin’s approach as the “correct and only possible pre-election message.”

Reflecting on his presidency, Putin highlighted his cautionary advice against “excessive naivety and gullibility regarding so-called western partners,” emphasizing the importance of believing in the resilience of the Russian people.

