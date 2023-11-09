Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized U.S. policy in the Middle East, stating that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas is a clear example of the failure of American interventionism. Speaking at a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Putin expressed his belief that U.S. involvement in the region has not taken into account the long-term wishes of the Palestinian people.

Rather than quoting Putin directly, it can be noted that he attributed the Hamas terror attacks to the U.S. military’s approach of regulating and managing tensions without considering the interests of all parties involved. This, according to Putin, has led to a lack of compromises that could be acceptable to both sides.

The violent conflict between Israel and Hamas has already resulted in the deaths of more than 2,100 people and numerous injuries. Additionally, there have been reports of Hamas taking hostages, subjecting them to horrific acts of violence, including rape, torture, and murder.

While Putin did not provide specific details about the failure of U.S. policy, he emphasized that Washington’s approach did not prioritize the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people. According to him, ideas presented by the U.S. were often without regard for achieving a fair resolution that benefits both sides.

As tensions continue to escalate, Israel has fired artillery into Lebanese territory after an attack by Hezbollah, leading to concerns of further violence in the region. The situation has also exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the city’s power plant running out of fuel and leaving millions without electricity.

It is important to acknowledge differing perspectives on the conflict in the Middle East and to consider the long-lasting effects of foreign interventions. Understanding the complex dynamics at play is crucial for finding sustainable solutions that address the aspirations of all parties involved.