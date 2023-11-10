Russian authorities have recently made a significant update regarding the investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the private military company Wagner. Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that explosive fragments were found in the bodies of the crash victims, indicating a potential act of sabotage. The crash occurred in August between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, just two months after Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia’s top military officials.

Putin’s comments shed light on the ongoing investigation, but independent verification of his statement is yet to be established. The Russian authorities are exploring all possible scenarios, including premeditated murder, to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident.

In addition to the explosive traces, the investigation also revealed a startling discovery of drugs. Putin criticized the investigators for failing to conduct alcohol and drug tests on Prigozhin and the other victims. He alleged that 11 pounds of cocaine were found at the Wagner offices after the group’s rebellion, further complicating the situation.

It is important to note that these revelations come amidst a turbulent period for Prigozhin and the Wagner group. Their armed rebellion against Moscow’s military leadership represented a significant challenge to Putin’s long-standing rule. Following the plane crash, Putin characterized Prigozhin as an individual who had made serious mistakes but had also achieved favorable outcomes. The Kremlin has categorically denied any involvement in orchestrating the crash as revenge for Wagner’s actions.

Nevertheless, critics of the Russian government and several Western countries have suggested the possibility of foul play. Former CIA Director Leon Panetta highlighted Putin’s low tolerance level for those who challenge him. According to Panetta, crossing Putin often leads to dire consequences, including mysterious deaths or poisonings.

This incident is not isolated in the context of Putin’s rule. Over the years, there have been numerous cases of Kremlin opponents meeting untimely ends. Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who defected to England, died in 2006 after consuming polonium-laced tea. It took a decade for investigators to trace the poisoning back to Russian intelligence agents. The poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in 2018, using a military-grade nerve agent, also led back to Moscow.

The discovery of explosive traces and drugs in the aftermath of the Yevgeny Prigozhin plane crash will undoubtedly raise suspicions and fuel the ongoing debate surrounding Putin’s tactics. As the investigation progresses, the world will be watching closely to see if further revelations emerge, shedding more light on this tragic event.

FAQ:

Q: Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin?

A: Yevgeny Prigozhin was the leader of the private military company Wagner, known for its mercenary activities.

Q: What were the findings of the investigation into the plane crash?

A: The investigation discovered explosive traces in the bodies of the crash victims and 11 pounds of cocaine at the Wagner offices.

Q: Has there been any independent verification of these findings?

A: Independent verification of the findings is yet to be established.

Q: Are there suspicions of foul play in the plane crash?

A: Some critics and Western countries have suggested the possibility of foul play, although the Kremlin has denied any involvement.

