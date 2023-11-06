New Title: Exploring the Mysterious Crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Plane

In a surprising revelation, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a different perspective on the unfortunate plane crash that claimed the life of Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin. Contrary to previous suggestions of an “external” attack, Putin proposed that hand grenades within the aircraft caused the tragic incident. Speaking at the Valdai Forum in Sochi, Putin referenced the investigative committee’s findings, stating that fragments of hand grenades were discovered in the bodies of the victims.

The crash took place in August, when a private plane carrying Prigozhin and his aides went down in a field northwest of Moscow. All ten passengers onboard lost their lives, sparking speculation about the cause of the crash. Putin’s remarks about the absence of external influence challenge previous theories and deny any government involvement in the incident.

While the Russian leader did not elaborate on the grenade’s detonation mechanism, he highlighted a missed opportunity for investigators to conduct drug or alcohol tests on the victims. Surprisingly, Putin also disclosed that Russian security forces had previously discovered a large sum of cash, amounting to 10 billion, and 5 kilograms of cocaine in Wagner’s office. These details add a layer of intrigue to an already puzzling case.

The crash occurred shortly after Prigozhin’s failed rebellion against Russia’s military leadership, which presented a significant challenge to Putin’s authority. In June, Prigozhin and his Wagner troops seized crucial military sites and advanced towards Moscow, prompting a deployment of armed forces in the capital. However, a swift resolution was negotiated, sending Prigozhin and his fighters to neighboring Belarus.

Throughout the investigation, Russian officials have considered various scenarios, including the possibility of a deliberate act. Earlier reports suggested that U.S. and Western intelligence officials believed the crash was intentional, with President Joe Biden even speculating that Putin may have been involved. Nonetheless, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has staunchly denied any involvement by the Russian government, labelling such claims as baseless lies.

The mysterious crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane remains shrouded in uncertainty. While Putin’s recent divulgence of the grenade fragments adds a new angle to the investigation, many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered. As the investigation continues, the truth behind this tragic event may eventually come to light.