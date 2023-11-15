BRICS: A Global Majority Shaping the Future

In an address delivered at the BRICS summit in South Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance and significance of the BRICS grouping of countries. He stated that the association operates on the principles of equality, partnership, and respect for each other’s interests, ultimately aligning with the aspirations of the global majority.

Consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the BRICS countries represent over 40% of the world’s population. While the summit is expected to discuss the possibility of adding new members, Putin did not directly address this matter in his remarks.

Due to an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court in March regarding allegations of war crimes in Ukraine, Putin was unable to attend the summit in person. Nonetheless, he expressed Russia’s commitment to the BRICS association and its goals.

An important topic for discussion during the summit is the exploration of alternative trade routes, moving away from reliance on the U.S. dollar and towards transactions in national currencies. Putin highlighted the significant role that the BRICS’ New Development Bank would play in this process, emphasizing the ongoing process of de-dollarization in economic ties.

For Russia, the BRICS forum carries substantial weight, particularly as the nation faces Western sanctions over its involvement in Ukraine. It serves as a platform for Russia to forge new diplomatic and trade relationships with regions such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Putin outlined two key projects that Russia aims to develop as part of its strategic plans within the BRICS framework. The first is the establishment of a northern sea route, which would entail building new ports, fuel terminals, and expanding its icebreaker fleet. The second project involves the creation of a north-south corridor, connecting Russian ports with sea terminals in the Gulf and Indian Ocean.

Asserting its commitment to Africa, Putin assured that Russia would remain a dependable food supplier to the continent. Furthermore, he mentioned ongoing negotiations regarding the provision of free grain to a group of African countries, a promise he had made during a summit in St. Petersburg.

By actively participating in the BRICS association, Russia aims to mitigate the negative impact of Western sanctions while simultaneously fostering economic cooperation with emerging regions. These efforts demonstrate Russia’s dedication to diversifying its trade routes, solidifying partnerships, and shaping global trading systems.

FAQ

What is the BRICS?

BRICS is an acronym for a group of five major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These countries represent a significant portion of the global economy and have formed an association to enhance cooperation, promote economic growth, and address global challenges.

What are the goals of the BRICS association?

The BRICS association aims to strengthen economic ties, foster mutual development, and promote collaboration among its member countries. Additionally, it seeks to advocate for representation and a more prominent role for emerging economies in global governance structures.

What is de-dollarization?

De-dollarization refers to the process of reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar in international trade and financial transactions. Countries pursuing de-dollarization explore alternatives such as conducting transactions in their national currencies or establishing new mechanisms to facilitate trade using non-dollar currencies.

How does the BRICS New Development Bank contribute to trade?

The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) plays a significant role in facilitating trade among member countries. It provides financial support for infrastructure projects, trade financing, and other development initiatives that promote economic cooperation and growth within the BRICS nations.

Sources:

– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com