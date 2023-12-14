“Putin: Russia’s Objectives in Ukraine Remain Unchanged, Pressing for Peace Through Negotiation”

In a recent press conference, President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to its objectives in Ukraine while emphasizing the need for peaceful resolution through negotiation. The conference, which marked Putin’s first end-of-year address since the offensive began, addressed a wide range of topics including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s relationship with China, and concerns about the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Putin stated that Russia’s goals in Ukraine have remained consistent and will continue to be pursued until they are achieved. These goals include denazification, demilitarization, and the establishment of a neutral status for Ukraine. While Russia accuses Ukraine of being heavily influenced by radical nationalist and neo-Nazi groups, this claim is disputed by Kyiv and the West. Additionally, Putin has consistently urged Ukraine to remain neutral and not join the NATO military alliance.

Regarding demilitarization, Putin expressed his disappointment in the lack of willingness from Ukraine to engage in negotiations. He emphasized that if no agreement is reached, Russia may resort to additional measures, including military action. At present, there are approximately 617,000 Russian soldiers stationed in Ukraine, including both professional military forces and reservists. However, according to Putin, there is currently no need for further mobilization of reservists.

The press conference also addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has entered its second year. Putin acknowledged the losses suffered by both sides and expressed his condolences to Ukraine for the lives of their troops lost in the conflict. While Ukraine has made limited gains in its counteroffensive, Russia has not seen significant progress since its capture of Bakhmut. Despite occupying a portion of Ukrainian territory, Russia does not have full control over the regions it claimed in previous years.

Furthermore, Putin highlighted the importance of Russia’s relationship with China, stating that it is currently at an all-time high. He emphasized the need for United Nations mechanisms, particularly the veto power of permanent member states of the UN Security Council, to remain intact. When asked about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Putin expressed his hope for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in early 2024.

Finally, Putin commented on various international matters, including the plan by Argentina’s President to dollarize the country’s economy. Putin expressed concerns about the potential risks to Argentina’s sovereignty that could arise from such a move. He also discussed the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and Russia’s participation. While not opposed to Russian athletes competing, Putin highlighted the need to consider whether the event would portray Russian sport as “dying” due to the International Olympic Committee’s conditions for participation.

Overall, Putin’s press conference shed light on Russia’s unwavering goals in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of peaceful negotiations to achieve these objectives. The conference provided insights into Russia’s foreign relationships and its stance on international issues while offering a fresh perspective on the ongoing conflict.

