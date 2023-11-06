Russia Revokes Nuclear Test Ban Treaty: A Shift in Global Security Dynamics

In a significant move, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has revoked his country’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), citing the need to align Moscow with the United States. This decision comes as part of an ongoing effort by Russia to mirror the US position, as Washington has signed but not ratified the treaty. While the revocation raises concerns about the future of nuclear weapons testing, it remains unclear whether Russia intends to resume such tests.

The CTBT, signed in 1996, prohibits all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons. However, its effectiveness has been limited due to the non-ratification by key countries. The recent law to abandon the treaty was passed swiftly by both the Federation Council and State Duma, with Putin’s signature making it effective immediately. This move emphasizes Russia’s desire to bring its nuclear policies in line with the US.

The revocation has triggered unease among international actors, particularly the US. In response, the US Department of State expressed its “disturbance” over Russia’s decision, emphasizing the risk it poses to the global norm against nuclear explosive testing. The State Department also hinted at Russia’s ulterior motives, suggesting that the withdrawal may be an attempt to exert pressure on countries supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russian forces.

Notably, the abandonment of the CTBT leaves the New START treaty as the last remaining bilateral agreement on nuclear weapons between Russia and the US. New START enables mutual inspections of nuclear facilities and limits the number of warheads. However, Russia suspended this treaty in February, and its expiration is scheduled for early 2026.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently acknowledged the receipt of informal proposals from the US to resume talks on strategic stability and arms control. However, he underscored Moscow’s belief that meaningful dialogue requires a fundamental change in the US’s hostile approach toward Russia.

As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the revocation of the CTBT marks a significant shift in global security dynamics. The remaining bilateral treaty now faces uncertainty, raising questions about the future of arms control and strategic stability between Russia and the US. All eyes turn to the diplomatic efforts and potential actions of the two nations in shaping the future framework of global nuclear security.