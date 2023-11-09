Russia Abandons Landmark Nuclear Treaty in Order to Challenge the US

In a bold move to challenge the United States, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin recently announced the revocation of his country’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). With the signing of this new law, Russia has abandoned the landmark agreement that outlawed nuclear weapons tests. The decision came shortly after the upper house Federation Council unanimously approved the bill.

The 1996 treaty, which aimed to eliminate all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons, was never fully effective due to the lack of ratification from key countries. Russia’s intention to withdraw from the treaty, announced on October 6, was a response to the US’s position of signing but not ratifying the CTBT.

While it remains uncertain whether this revocation will lead to Russia resuming nuclear tests, Putin himself has expressed hesitation. In a statement, he claimed that he was not prepared to determine whether such tests were necessary or not. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov supported Putin’s stance, emphasizing that Moscow would only consider resuming nuclear tests if the US were to do so first.

Russia’s decision to abandon the CTBT has raised concerns globally. The US Department of State expressed its disturbance, believing that this move jeopardizes the global norm against nuclear explosive testing. The State Department also suggested that Russia’s actions were an attempt at pressuring the US and other countries supporting Ukraine against Russian forces.

Currently, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is the only remaining bilateral nuclear weapons treaty between the US and Russia. Under New START, both countries regularly inspected each other’s nuclear facilities and limited warheads. However, Russia suspended the treaty in February, and it is set to expire in early 2026.

While the Kremlin has received informal proposals from the US to resume talks on strategic stability and arms control, Moscow demands a change in the US’s hostile approach towards Russia. Without such a change, Russia believes that returning to dialogue on these matters is simply impossible.

With tensions escalating between Russia and the US, it remains to be seen how this move will impact the global nuclear landscape and the already strained relationship between the two powers.