Putin and Erdogan Discuss Black Sea Grain Deal in Phone Call

In a recent phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Russia’s position on the Black Sea grain deal to his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan. Putin expressed Moscow’s readiness to reinstate the deal once the West fulfills its obligations regarding Russia’s grain exports.

The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, facilitated the safe export of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. However, last month, Moscow withdrew from the agreement, citing Western interference with Russia’s own grain and fertilizer exports. Putin’s call with Erdogan underlined that the deal’s extension had lost significance due to a lack of progress in implementing Russia’s part of the agreement.

The Kremlin’s statement emphasized that Russia would rejoin the deal only when the West fully complies with the obligations outlined in the agreement. While Russia’s grain and fertilizer exports remain unaffected by Western sanctions related to its actions in Ukraine, the country has encountered obstacles in terms of payments, logistics, and insurance for its shipments.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, echoed the sentiment, stating that the West must honor the aspects of the deal pertaining to Russian exports. He made this remark in response to comments by the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, who suggested that Russia might be interested in resuming discussions about the deal.

Additionally, Erdogan’s office highlighted the importance of avoiding actions that could jeopardize the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, which the Turkish leader described as a “bridge of peace.” The two leaders also agreed that Putin would visit Turkey, although the specific details of the visit are still being discussed.

Earlier on the same day, Russia attacked Ukraine’s primary inland port along the Danube River, resulting in a global increase in food prices. This attack further demonstrates Russia’s escalating use of force to impose a blockade on Ukrainian grain exports. The port, located across the river from Romania, has served as an alternative route for Ukraine’s grain exports since Russia implemented a de facto blockade on its Black Sea ports in mid-July.

The Black Sea grain deal aimed to address a global food crisis, and its expiration on July 17 has led to a rise in grain prices. Ukraine and Russia, both major exporters of grain, witnessed the export of nearly 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain during the operation of the Black Sea deal.

Overall, the phone call between Putin and Erdogan regarding the Black Sea grain deal sheds light on the complex dynamics surrounding Russia’s grain exports and the impact of geopolitical tensions on global food security.

