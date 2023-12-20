Russia Increases Military Pressure on Ukraine as Western Support Wanes

Russia is intensifying its military efforts in Ukraine, anticipating a decrease in Western support for Kyiv. After pushing back Ukraine’s counteroffensive during the summer, Russia is now preparing for a new phase of the war over the winter. This could involve expanding its territorial gains in the east and targeting Ukraine’s vital infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is banking on mounting military pressure, shifting Western political dynamics, and the global focus on the Israeli-Hamas conflict to drain support for Ukraine and force Kyiv to yield to Moscow’s demands. According to Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, the Russian leadership believes that the confrontation with the West has reached a turning point, with cracks appearing in Western solidarity.

Amid signs of weakening Western support, Russia has escalated its pressure on Ukrainian forces across multiple areas of the more than 1,000-kilometer front line. The Russian military has been attempting to seize initiative since October, particularly in the northeastern city of Kupiansk and the town of Avdiivka near Donetsk.

Ukraine, despite facing exhaustion after a grueling counteroffensive, has managed to repel fierce Russian attacks through fortified defenses and underground tunnels in Avdiivka. However, both parties are locked in a gruesome battle, reminiscent of the lengthy and bloody fighting for Bakhmut in May.

While the Russian Defense Ministry remains silent about specific plans, some Russian war bloggers suggest that Moscow could launch a large-scale offensive to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory. However, others caution that the Russian military lacks the necessary resources for such an endeavor, as it would require additional troops and weapons, exposing them to the same risks encountered in the initial stages of the war.

President Putin is eager to showcase battlefield gains as he faces reelection in March. Though he claims Russia has 617,000 fighters in Ukraine, many experts see this number as insufficient for a significant offensive. Western observers stress the importance of Ukraine fortifying its defenses, akin to Russia’s approach, to counter any potential major offensive by Moscow.

Additionally, Russia has been amassing stockpiles of long-range cruise missiles, reducing their use in recent months. This suggests preparations to target Ukraine’s power grid and other critical infrastructure during the vulnerable winter period. Russia has also intensified attacks with Iranian-made exploding drones to deplete Ukrainian air defenses.

Ukraine’s energy grid faced significant damage from Russian attacks last winter, causing prolonged blackouts. This year, Ukrainian officials warn of even greater hardships. While the West has provided air defense systems and promised the delivery of F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine may struggle to withstand large-scale missile attacks from multiple directions.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledges that the F-16s will bolster Ukraine’s air defenses but cautions that no single system can fundamentally change the situation on the battlefield. He also warns against underestimating Russia, noting that its economy is operating in a war-like state.

As Western countries face challenges in maintaining the pace of weapons supplies to Ukraine, Russia continues to increase its military efforts in the region.

