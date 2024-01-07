Putin Vows Support for Russian Troops as Ukraine Fends off Attacks

Celebrating Orthodox Christmas, President Vladimir Putin expressed his commitment to backing the soldiers defending Russia, while his army launched a fresh wave of attacks on Ukraine. In his address on the eve of the holiday, Putin assured military families of increased support for the “Russian warriors” engaged in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which began in February 2022. However, he refrained from calling for a ceasefire this year.

Emphasizing the sacrifices made by Russian soldiers, Putin acknowledged their bravery and courage. He met with bereaved families who lost loved ones in the conflict, acknowledging their pivotal role in protecting the country’s interests.

Nonetheless, there are concerns regarding how Russia treats its troops involved in the “meatgrinder” of the Ukrainian conflict. Critics have highlighted issues such as inadequate training and equipment following the mobilization drive in September 2022. Recently, the wives of Russian soldiers mobilized to fight in Ukraine demanded their husbands’ return from the frontlines.

As the front-line war stagnates, numerous soldiers spent Christmas in the trenches. Air raids have become more frequent and intense, escalating the tensions in the region. According to Ukraine’s air force, 21 out of 28 drones launched by Russia were shot down overnight, primarily in the southern and eastern parts of the country. Additionally, three cruise missiles targeted Ukraine, although further details were not provided.

Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, revealed that the enemy had shifted its focus to the frontline territories of Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk, which were attacked by drones. Mobile teams successfully destroyed most of these drones, conserving limited air defense missiles.

In the city of Dnipro, 12 people were injured in a drone attack, as reported by the Dnipropetrovsk regional authorities. The day before, an Russian missile strike in the eastern city of Pokrovsk claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 10 others. A Russian-installed official accused Kyiv of shelling areas in Donetsk that are now under Moscow’s control.

Tragically, the deadliest cross-border attack of the war occurred on December 30 in the Russia border city of Belgorod, where 25 people lost their lives. As a result, Orthodox Christmas celebrations were canceled. The city has continued to face sporadic rocket attacks in recent weeks.

In a separate message on the Kremlin’s website, Putin called on Russians to uphold values such as “goodness, mercy, and justice” and urged the Russian Orthodox Church to strengthen families and foster patriotism. As the presidential election approaches in March, Putin has emphasized traditional values and relied on the Orthodox Church to garner support for the invasion of Ukraine.

While Ukraine also observes Orthodox Christmas, this year it broke away from the tradition of celebrating on January 7 alongside Russia. Instead, Ukraine officially recognized December 25 as the holiday, symbolizing its efforts to distance itself from Russian influence and assert its national identity.