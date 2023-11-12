Putin Orders Wagner Mercenaries to Swear Loyalty as Prigozhin’s Plane Crashes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decisive move in the wake of a plane crash that is believed to have claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group. Late on Friday, Putin issued an order requiring all Wagner Group members to swear an oath of allegiance to Russia. The decree, published on the Kremlin’s website, mandates that anyone involved in Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine or working on behalf of the military must formally pledge their loyalty.

The order comes amidst speculation that Prigozhin’s plane crash was not an accident but a targeted assassination. Prigozhin had recently led an armed rebellion against Putin’s authority and there were reports that he was challenging the Kremlin’s power. However, the Russian government has vehemently denied any involvement in the incident.

The crash has raised concerns about the future of Prigozhin’s private army, which had previously fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. The Russian authorities are currently awaiting DNA test results to confirm Prigozhin’s death. While the Kremlin has expressed condolences, the question remains as to who will succeed Prigozhin and lead the Wagner Group in the future.

It is worth noting that the Wagner Group has an extensive global presence, operating in various conflict zones from Syria to sub-Saharan Africa. The group has been accused of using brutal force and profiting from seized mineral resources. Prigozhin, in his final recruitment video, expressed pride in Wagner’s efforts to expand Russia’s influence on multiple continents, particularly in Africa.

The African continent holds great importance for Russia both economically and politically. Wagner has played a significant role in securing national referendums, supporting armies battling armed rebels, and establishing connections with military juntas. The Kremlin sees Africa as a strategic ally and has actively sought their support amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The presence of Wagner forces in Africa has drawn criticism from Western officials, citing their destabilizing actions. However, there are differing opinions on the impact of Prigozhin’s death. Some experts believe that Wagner’s operations will continue under new leadership, as the group has already established deep connections in African countries. Others argue that replacing Prigozhin’s personal relationships will present a challenge for Moscow.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how Russia will navigate the future of the Wagner Group in Africa. The country’s desire to expand its influence and counter Western presence in the region is likely to persist. Africa’s nations hold significant voting power at the United Nations, making them a valuable ally for Russia in its pursuit of global support for its actions.

FAQs

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin was the leader of the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary force.

The Wagner Group is a private military company that has been accused of using brutal force and profiting from seized mineral resources.

Putin ordered the mercenaries to swear allegiance following a plane crash that is believed to have killed the leader of the Wagner Group. There are speculations of targeted assassination, and Putin seeks to maintain control and loyalty within the group.

Russia sees Africa as a politically and economically important region. The Kremlin has actively sought alliances in Africa to counter Western influence and gather support for its actions, such as the conflict in Ukraine.

It is likely that Wagner’s operations will continue under new leadership. The group has established deep connections in African countries, and Russian contenders have shown interest in taking over the organization.

