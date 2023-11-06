Vladimir Putin Implements Oath of Allegiance for Wagner Mercenaries

In a significant move to assert greater control over private military contractors, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Wagner mercenaries to swear a formal oath of allegiance to the Russian state. The directive was issued after an aircraft, believed to be carrying their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, crashed near Moscow. The decree, published on the Kremlin website, stipulates that anyone engaged in activities on behalf of the military or Moscow’s war in Ukraine must take the oath.

The introduction of this oath aims to solidify the spiritual and moral foundations of Russia’s defense. The language of the pledge emphasizes the strict adherence to orders from commanders and senior leaders. By mandating the allegiance of Wagner fighters and other private military contractors, Putin is effectively bringing these groups under tighter state control. This move aligns with the Russian government’s ongoing efforts to exert its authority and maintain discipline within its military operations.

While Putin’s decree garners attention for its intention to regulate and unify private military actors, some argue that it could have wider implications. Critics argue that it may restrict the independence and flexibility that private military contractors provide, potentially limiting their effectiveness in certain situations. There are also concerns that if these contractors become too closely tied to the state, their actions and operations could be linked to the Russian government, further blurring the lines between state and non-state actors in conflicts such as the war in Ukraine.

It remains to be seen how this new requirement will be implemented and enforced, and how it will impact the activities and dynamics of Wagner and other private military contractors operating on behalf of Russia. Nevertheless, the implementation of the oath of allegiance underscores the Russian government’s determination to consolidate control and ensure loyalty within its ranks.