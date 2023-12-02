Russia Expands Military Personnel by 170,000 Troops amidst Ongoing Conflict

Amidst the 22nd month of military action in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree to increase the number of troops in the country by nearly 170,000, bringing the total to 1.32 million. This marks the second expansion of the army since 2018 and brings the overall number of Russian military personnel to roughly 2.2 million.

Rather than implying a significant expansion of conscription, the Defense Ministry has stated that the increase will occur gradually through the recruitment of more volunteers. The decision to bolster the army has been influenced by the “special military operation” in Ukraine and the expansion of NATO forces near Russia’s borders, accompanied by the deployment of additional air defense systems and strike weapons.

The Defense Ministry asserts that boosting Russian troops is an appropriate response to what they perceive as “the aggressive activities of the NATO bloc.” This strategic move is aimed at ensuring Russia’s security and fulfilling the tasks assigned by the nation’s defense objectives.

It is essential to note that both Russia and Ukraine have maintained a high level of secrecy regarding military casualties. The Russian military has confirmed just over 6,000 military casualties, while estimates from the West suggest much larger figures. In October, the U.K. Defense Ministry estimated that Russia has suffered “150,000-190,000 permanent casualties,” encompassing both fatalities and permanent injuries.

In recent years, the Russian authorities have implemented various measures to strengthen their armed forces. These efforts include increasing the size of the military to 1.15 million in 2023 and mobilizing 300,000 reservists to augment forces in Ukraine. Volunteer battalions have also been formed at the regional level to bolster troop numbers, while recruitment campaigns have been initiated across Russia’s extensive territory, enticing men to enlist through cash bonuses and other incentives.

Additionally, more than 452,000 men have enlisted as contract soldiers this year, according to Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council. Media reports and rights groups have also suggested that the Russian authorities offer amnesty to prisoners in exchange for military service.

In conjunction with these efforts, the regular draft continues to call up approximately 120,000-140,000 men twice a year for compulsory service. The Russian military specifies that those conscripted for mandatory service are not being deployed to Ukraine. While all Russian men aged 18 to 27 are required to serve one year in the military, a significant portion is exempted for health reasons or deferments granted to university students. In January 2023, the upper age limit for mandatory service will be raised to 30.

Putin’s recent order drafts around 130,000 conscripts during the fall and 147,000 in the spring, maintaining the military’s continuous influx of new recruits to sustain and augment their forces.