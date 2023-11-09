Russian President Sets Deadline to Halt Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, a one-month deadline to bring an end to the Ukrainian counteroffensive, according to insider sources. This move comes as Russia aims to regain the initiative on the frontlines.

Instead of relying on direct quotes, the insider’s claim suggests that the Russian military command may be resorting to continuous counterattacks to escalate the Ukrainian counteroffensive, regardless of potential drawbacks to Russian military capabilities.

An analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) sheds light on Putin’s acknowledgment of the Ukrainian counteroffensive on June 9th. Putin has consistently emphasized two narratives: the strength of Russian defenses and heavy losses for Ukrainian troops. By framing Russian defensive operations as victories, the Kremlin aims to maintain confidence in their forces.

However, experts argue that these efforts are not just aimed at internal propaganda. The persistent counterattacks also serve to undermine support for Ukrainian forces both within Ukraine and among Western allies. By holding defensive positions and preventing significant Ukrainian advances, Russia aims to create an illusion that counteroffensives have been ineffective despite Western support.

Yet, the success of this informational campaign depends on Russia’s ability to prevent Ukrainian forces from breaking through and liberating large areas. The one-month deadline given to Shoigu indicates the urgency Putin attaches to halting the counteroffensive and re-establishing Russian control.

