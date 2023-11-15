Putin Introduces New Solution for Release of Frozen Assets

President Vladimir Putin has implemented a groundbreaking solution for Russian investors who have had their assets frozen abroad. In response to the Western-imposed sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin signed a decree offering a unique “swap” mechanism for these frozen assets.

Since the invasion last year, numerous Western countries have enforced sanctions, preventing Russian banks from making international payments and freezing Russian assets abroad. As a result, over $16 billion worth of foreign investments, owned by Russian citizens, are now stuck overseas.

To counteract this issue, Russia has taken steps to lock some assets of foreign investors and companies within its borders, placing them in what is known as “Type-C” accounts.

With the new decree, Russian residents are now able to exchange their blocked assets abroad, of up to a value of 100,000 rubles (approximately $1,000), with funds from these Type-C accounts using a voluntary mechanism. This mechanism entails the option for the owners of the Type-C accounts, which are technically foreign companies, to receive the previously owned foreign share from the Russian investor abroad.

However, there is no certainty that foreign clearing houses (such as Euroclear or Clearstream) responsible for facilitating the exchange of shares will cooperate in this “swap” process.

The introduction of these measures has led to dozens of Western companies either exiting the Russian market or selling their assets within the country to avoid potential complications arising from the sanctions. The Kremlin has also implemented tactics to impede foreign companies from profiting from their sales. Furthermore, in certain instances, the government has moved to take control of companies outright.

The decree signed by President Putin presents a potential solution for Russian investors seeking to regain access to their frozen assets. While challenges may arise during the execution of the “swap” process, this innovative mechanism offers some hope in resolving the intricate issues caused by the extensive sanctions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)