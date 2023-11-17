In the face of a dwindling armed forces and a protracted conflict in Ukraine, the Russian government is resorting to drastic measures to boost its military recruitment. Russian President Vladimir Putin has initiated an extensive recruitment drive, offering a staggering sum of 1 million rubles (around $11,000) to anyone who enlists in the “elite division.” This initiative comes on the heels of a previous attempt to hire contractors for around 600,000 rubles (around $6,600) in October.

The Russian armed forces have also turned to the civilian population to help fundraise for additional equipment through a group called “All for Victory.” This initiative, led by propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, aims to gather funds for drones, thermal sights, vehicles, and medicine.

Experts believe that Putin’s recruitment efforts reveal his anticipation of a prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Strategic military intelligence analyst Rebekah Koffler suggests that this could be a covert mobilization strategy masterminded by Putin, utilizing his experience as a former KGB operative to obfuscate the real situation. However, Koffler warns that the young recruits will ultimately be sent into a dangerous and perilous situation.

The desperation of the Russian military is evident in its attempts to persuade citizens from neighboring countries to join their ranks. Reports indicate that Russia targeted Kazakhstan with enticing offers of over 450,000 rubles (around $5,000) as additional monthly compensation to serve in the Russian military. These recruitment efforts persist despite Kazakhstan’s calls for peace and non-involvement in Russia’s invasion.

The promises made to potential recruits include compelling benefits such as 50% compensation for rent, free transportation, psychological support, free college education, vacation time, free gasoline, and more. However, Koffler cautions that these incentives lose their appeal when confronted with the high risk of death in a combat zone.

The dire situation has led to unconventional recruitment methods, including Yevgeny Prigozhin’s recruitment of criminals out of prison. Prigozhin, the late founder and leader of Russia’s infamous Wagner mercenaries, offered criminals their freedom after surviving six months on the front lines. While this approach faced significant criticism, Prigozhin argued that resorting to criminals was preferable to enlisting the civilian population, whom he derogatorily referred to as “dandelion boys.”

Russia’s desperate plea for military recruits paints a worrisome picture of the country’s increasing vulnerability. As casualties and wounded continue to rise, it is evident that Russia’s military forces are stretched thin. The recruitment drive serves as a stark reminder of the challenges Putin’s regime faces and the lengths they are willing to go to maintain their military strength.

