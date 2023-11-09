Belarus President Urges Diplomatic Talks Amid Concerns Over Ukrainian Conflict

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin has successfully achieved his goals in Ukraine, signaling that it is now time for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. Lukashenko emphasized the importance of discussing all issues, including the future of Crimea and other disputed territories, without any preconditions.

During an online interview, Lukashenko stated that Ukraine’s aggression towards Russia would significantly decrease after the conclusion of the ongoing conflict. He highlighted the need for diplomacy and urged both parties to sit down at the negotiating table to find common ground on various contentious matters.

Lukashenko, often regarded as one of Putin’s closest allies, stressed that Belarus should not be directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict as it would serve no purpose. Maintaining a neutral position, he expressed support for Russia while demanding that Ukrainian forces refrain from crossing the Belarusian border.

Despite Lukashenko’s willingness to engage in talks, he pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had halted direct communication between Kyiv and Minsk. Previously, discussions centered around the potential involvement of Belarus in the conflict, the use of nuclear weapons, and the presence of the Wagner Group mercenaries stationed within Belarus.

The Belarusian president, voicing concerns over nearby NATO members, warned of a swift response in the face of aggression directed towards his country. Lukashenko made it clear that Belarus would utilize all available means to defend its sovereignty, not limited to nuclear weapons. He underscored the gravity of the situation by stating that any aggression would be met with immediate retaliation, even targeting the decision-making centers of potential adversaries.

As tensions remain high in the region, Lukashenko’s call for diplomatic negotiations serves as a reminder of the importance of dialogue and finding peaceful solutions to the complex issues surrounding the Ukrainian conflict.