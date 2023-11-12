Putin and Netanyahu Discuss Crisis in the Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Monday to address the ongoing conflict with Hamas and its impact on Israel’s neighbors. Putin expressed his condolences for the significant loss of life and offered assistance to prevent a humanitarian crisis. During the call, he shared information about his recent conversations with regional leaders.

The Kremlin reported that Putin emphasized the importance of finding a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation through diplomatic and political means. However, no mention was made of Russia’s proposed ceasefire resolution with the United Nations Security Council.

Furthermore, Putin informed Netanyahu about his discussions with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The leaders expressed a unanimous opinion on the urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian truce to provide timely assistance to those in need. They also expressed serious concerns about the potential escalation of the conflict into a regional war.

In response to the call, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement affirming Israel’s determination to protect its citizens from “despicable and cruel murderers.” The Israeli Prime Minister stated that Israel would continue its operations until it destroys Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities.

Russia has been critical of U.S. policies, blaming them for creating the conditions that led to the recent violence in the Middle East. With warm relations with Iran, Russia supports the Palestinians and has accused the United States of being the “Great Satan” and Israel the “Little Satan.” Iran, in turn, has provided support to Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine and has backed Hamas financially and militarily.

While Putin acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense, he cautioned against a ground offensive in Gaza due to the potential loss of civilian lives. Iranian President Raisi emphasized the possibility of the conflict spreading to other fronts, raising concerns about further destabilization in the region.

As efforts continue to find a peaceful resolution, the situation remains volatile, and it is crucial for all parties involved to prioritize diplomacy and the well-being of the affected population.