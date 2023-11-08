PM Modi and President Putin Discuss G20 Summit Ahead of Delhi Event

Days before the highly anticipated G20 summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a fruitful telephonic conversation. In a friendly exchange, President Putin expressed regret over his inability to attend the upcoming summit in person and confirmed that Russia would be represented by its esteemed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

During the conversation, both leaders delved into a wide range of pressing regional and global issues that concerned both nations. They mutually expressed their perspectives, highlighting areas of shared interest and understanding.

An important aspect of their discussion was the continuous support extended by President Putin and Russia towards all key initiatives undertaken by India during its G20 Presidency. Prime Minister Modi, gracious in his gratitude, thanked President Putin for the unwavering backing received from Russia throughout this crucial period.

The conversation further cemented the strong bond between the two leaders and showcased a shared commitment to maintain regular communication and collaboration. Their firm resolve to remain in touch underscores the significance they place on the bilateral relationship between India and Russia.

The upcoming G20 summit, which will be held on September 9th and 10th, is expected to be a crucial forum for discussing and addressing pressing global challenges. With the participation of world leaders and representatives from leading economies, the stage is set for meaningful discussions and potentially impactful decisions.

As the summit approaches, it is clear that the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin sets a positive tone for the event. Despite President Putin’s absence, his decision to send Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as Russia’s representative highlights the importance Russia attaches to the G20 summit.

Prime Minister Modi and President Putin’s exchange serves as a reminder that global challenges require global solutions, and collaboration between nations is paramount. This conversation showcases the strength of the India-Russia relationship and the shared commitment to work together for a better future.

In the end, while President Putin may not be physically present at the G20 summit in Delhi, his influence and support will undoubtedly continue to be felt throughout the event. And, as the leaders agreed to remain in touch, their ongoing dialogue can serve as a foundation for future collaboration and cooperation on matters of mutual concern at both the regional and global levels.