Isolation Over War: Putin Meets Orban in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently held a meeting in China, marking Putin’s first encounter with a European Union leader since an arrest warrant was issued against him for alleged war crimes. Despite increasing isolation over the war against Ukraine, Putin emphasized the significance of the meeting, highlighting the satisfaction of maintaining and developing relations with European countries. Orban, known for his proponent stance on “illiberal” Christian democracy, has a close relationship with Putin and expressed his determination to uphold ties with Moscow.

Orban’s warm meeting with Putin has deepened frustration among NATO and EU partners who oppose his attempts to undermine Russia’s isolation and his opposition to EU sanctions over the war. While much of Europe seeks to sever financial ties with Russia, Orban explicitly stated his desire to continue doing business with the country, acknowledging the difficulties Hungary has faced due to the war.

The two leaders discussed cooperation in various sectors including oil and gas shipments, nuclear energy, and the construction of nuclear reactors in Hungary by Russia’s state-owned nuclear power company, Rosatom. Orban referred to Rosatom as an “excellent partner.”

The meeting drew criticism from David Pressman, the US Ambassador to Hungary, who condemned Hungary’s decision to stand with a man responsible for crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Despite this, Orban’s office has previously stated that Hungary would not arrest Putin, even though the nation is a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court.

As Putin visits China, the meeting with Orban further highlights the challenges faced by Europe in dealing with Russia’s actions in Ukraine and the complex dynamics between countries with different approaches to diplomatic relations.