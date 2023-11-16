The Revival of Ukraine’s Grain Export Deal Sparks Discussion Between Putin and Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a crucial meeting on Monday to explore the possibility of reviving the grain shipments from Ukraine through the Black Sea. This comes after Moscow terminated the agreement back in July, claiming that it had not been reciprocated by a parallel deal to facilitate Russian exports of food and fertiliser.

During their talks in Sochi, Russia’s Black Sea resort, the leaders emphasized the significance of the grain corridor issue. Erdogan expressed his belief that it was the primary concern at hand, while Putin assured him of their openness to negotiate on the matter. Additionally, both leaders acknowledged that discussions about the ongoing Ukraine crisis would also take place.

The interruption of the grain deal has led to concerns over agricultural trade in the region. Despite Russia’s record wheat shipments over the past year, restrictions on shipping and insurance have hindered its ability to engage in favorable agricultural trade. Both Putin and Erdogan are convinced that revitalizing the grain export agreement is crucial for the stability of food security.

In a related development, tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated due to a recent drone attack on the port infrastructure in the Odesa region. Ukrainian officials stated that Russian forces launched a three-hour barrage of 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones along the Danube River. Fortunately, 22 of the drones were successfully intercepted and shot down by Ukrainian Air Force’s air defenses. However, two individuals were injured and required hospitalizations.

Turkey, having played a mediating role between Ukraine and Russia since the onset of the war, believes that resuming the grain deal is an essential component of broader peace talks. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow in anticipation of the presidential meeting between Putin and Erdogan.

