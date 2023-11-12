Andrei Troshev Assumes Vital Role in Russian Defense Ministry

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Andrei Troshev, a former high-ranking Wagner mercenary group commander, to oversee volunteer fighter units in Ukraine. Troshev, also known as “Sedoi,” has a distinguished military background, having served as a veteran in Afghanistan and Chechnya.

Amidst the aftermath of the Wagner mutiny in June, Putin aims to regain control and assert his authority. The meeting between Putin and Troshev, accompanied by public praise from the President, signifies Putin’s command of the situation and oversight of the inner circle once under the late Yevgeny Prigozhin’s command.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed Troshev’s current employment in the Russian Ministry of Defence, solidifying the shift from the Progozhin era to a period where the Ministry takes full control of the special military operation in Ukraine. However, caution will be exercised in relying on Wagner resources moving forward.

Troshev’s new role comes after the tragic plane crash on August 23, which claimed the lives of Prigozhin and nine others. The crash further highlighted Prigozhin’s declining influence and status, earning him the moniker “dead man walking.” The Kremlin was quick to deny any involvement in the incident.

In an effort to bolster military capabilities, Russia has announced a substantial 68% increase in its defense budget, reaching 10.8 trillion rubles (£90bn) by 2024, equivalent to 6% of the country’s GDP. This increase follows the ongoing Ukraine war and demonstrates Russia’s commitment to strengthening its military forces.

