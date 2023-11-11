Putin Holds Meeting with Chechen Leader Amidst Speculation

President Vladimir Putin convened a high-profile meeting with Ramzan Kadyrov yesterday, seeking to address lingering speculation surrounding the health of the Chechen leader. Recent unverified claims circulating on social media alleged that Kadyrov was battling severe kidney problems, and some even went as far as suggesting his demise.

In response to the rumors, Kadyrov took to the popular messaging app Telegram to publish a series of videos showcasing his vitality and reassuring the public that he is “alive and well.” Nevertheless, questions persisted, prompting Putin to schedule the meeting at the Kremlin.

During the encounter, Putin commended Kadyrov for the remarkable economic progress achieved in his region and extended an invitation for discussions on various matters. Kadyrov seized the opportunity to highlight the successes in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the capture of prisoners and the destruction of enemy equipment.

While state-run media presented the meeting as an occasion to unveil answers to numerous queries, the Kremlin has refrained from commenting on Kadyrov’s health concerns. This silence has only fueled further speculation among observers.

Notably, the meeting comes just days after Kadyrov shared a graphic video featuring his son assaulting a Russian individual suspected of publicly burning a Koran. Surprisingly, the video has received minimal response from Russian authorities, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov opting not to address inquiries from journalists regarding the violent incident.

As the rumors surrounding Kadyrov’s health continue to circulate, the meeting between Putin and the Chechen leader aims to put an end to the speculation and restore public confidence. However, with no official statement released thus far, the uncertainty surrounding Kadyrov’s well-being remains unresolved.

