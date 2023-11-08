UN Mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to Assess Humanitarian Needs

The United Nations (UN) is set to send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh this weekend at the invitation of Azerbaijan, according to a UN spokesman. The mission’s main objective will be to assess the humanitarian needs in the region, which has experienced an exodus of ethnic Armenians in recent weeks.

The UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, noted that this will be the first time in approximately 30 years that the UN will have access to the region. The government of Azerbaijan and the UN have reached an agreement for the mission to take place over the weekend.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry stated that the UN agencies have been invited to become familiar with the current humanitarian activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the region. The ministry also plans to showcase the process of rebuilding infrastructure, disarmament, and confiscation of ammunition from illegal Armenian armed forces, as well as raise awareness about the dangers posed by mines.

The announcement of the UN mission comes in the wake of a military offensive by Azerbaijan, which has resulted in the country gaining control over Nagorno-Karabakh. Concerns about possible human rights abuses and the delivery of humanitarian aid have prompted calls from the United States and others for international monitors to be allowed entry into the region.

Already, the UN World Food Program has established tents in Goris to provide meals to the refugees, and representatives from both the ethnic Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani officials have held three meetings to discuss humanitarian issues and the reintegration of ethnic Armenians into Azerbaijani society.

Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinian, has accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and called on the international community to take concrete action. However, Azerbaijan has denied these allegations and expressed a desire to reintegrate the ethnic Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

As tensions persist, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called for teams from both Azerbaijan and Armenia to engage in peace negotiations. He stated that Azerbaijan recognizes Armenia’s territorial integrity and has no intention of continuing what he referred to as “anti-terrorism measures” against Nagorno-Karabakh.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains complex, with conflicting accounts and ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian crisis. The UN mission will provide valuable insight into the situation on the ground and contribute to international efforts to support the affected population.