Speculations are growing in Russia that President Vladimir Putin may indicate his intention to participate in the presidential election in 2024, according to Kommersant newspaper. This move would potentially allow Putin to extend his stay in power until 2030. The newspaper reports that the signal might come during a conference in November, where Putin could announce his bid for the election scheduled for March next year. However, the final decision remains with Putin himself.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the report by stating that he had no knowledge of any plans to announce Putin’s bid in November. Despite the lack of official confirmation, many experts anticipate that Putin will continue to hold power indefinitely. Since assuming office in 1999, Putin has surpassed the tenures of previous Russian leaders, including Josef Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev.

While Putin faces no immediate competition for votes, he confronts significant challenges that could impact his reign. The conflict in Ukraine has strained Russia’s relationship with the West, resulting in economic shocks and diplomatic tensions. In addition, Putin dealt with a failed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a prominent mercenary, earlier this year. Prigozhin’s subsequent death in a plane crash underscored the volatile nature of the political landscape.

The West portrays Putin as a dictator and war criminal, accusing him of engaging in imperial-style conflicts and undermining Russian interests. Conversely, Putin frames these confrontations as part of a broader struggle with the United States, accusing the West of attempting to weaken and divide Russia. With the rise of China as a global power, Moscow’s leadership has increasingly warned about the potential for a Russia-NATO conflict and the West’s perceived desire to defeat Russia in Ukraine.

While the exact details of Putin’s political future remain uncertain, his potential bid for the 2024 election suggests his intentions to maintain a firm grip on power. As Russia navigates through ongoing challenges, Putin’s longevity in office continues to shape the country’s domestic and international dynamics.