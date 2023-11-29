Can Russia Gain the Upper Hand in Ukraine Without Increased Western Support?

The war between Russia and Ukraine has reached a critical point, with Czech Republic President Petr Pavel warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin could gain the advantage if Ukraine’s Western allies do not ramp up their military support. In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, Pavel expressed concerns about the slow delivery of aid to Ukraine and the lack of military equipment necessary for a high-intensity operation.

Ukraine is currently engaged in an offensive campaign to regain control of its territory that is occupied by Moscow. However, without sufficient support from its Western allies, it risks being surpassed by Russia in the coming year. Pavel emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that this year is crucial for laying the foundations of success, while next year will be more complicated.

One of the major issues raised by Pavel is the speed at which military aid has been provided to Ukraine. The United States, for example, has already gone through 96 percent of the funds allocated to Ukraine’s fight. Meanwhile, European allies have not kept their promises to supply Ukraine with artillery shells, creating an imbalance in deliveries. This lack of support and uncertainty hinder effective military planning, according to Pavel.

To make matters worse, Russia has started to rely on its military allies, such as North Korea and Iran, to stock up on artillery and weapons. This move indicates that Russia may be preparing for the brutal winter months, potentially escalating the conflict further.

While Pavel’s concerns focus on the military aspects of the war, he also highlighted the potential impact of the conflict in the Gaza Strip on Russia’s position. The Western world’s attention has been drawn to the Israel-Palestine conflict, allowing Putin to potentially benefit from reduced international pressure on his actions in Ukraine.

It is crucial for Ukraine’s allies to step up their support to prevent Russia from gaining the upper hand. As Pavel pointed out, Kyiv’s allies still have the ability to change the tide of the war. Without increased military aid and prompt delivery of promised equipment, Ukraine’s chances of success in regaining control of its territory and restoring sovereignty will be severely hindered. The next year will be crucial in determining the outcome of this war.

