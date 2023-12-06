Russian President Putin Explores New Alliances in the Middle East Amidst Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has embarked on a series of “working visits” to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, signaling a shift in Russia’s diplomatic focus. This marks Putin’s first trip to the region since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. The visit holds immense significance as both countries are key trading partners for Russia and have refrained from imposing Western-led sanctions on Russia for its involvement in Ukraine.

The Middle East, particularly the oil-rich Gulf Arab states, has become a crucial region for Russia’s international relations. Putin’s decision to prioritize these visits showcases the Kremlin’s recognition of the strategic importance of fostering stronger ties with the Middle East, amidst global tensions and changing regional dynamics.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Putin will engage in discussions with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. The meeting aims to review the current state of multifaceted bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities for further expansion, as well as evaluate the prevailing international issues with a particular focus on the Middle East region. This highlights Russia’s intent to navigate the complexities of the Middle East landscape and actively contribute to shaping regional dynamics.

Subsequently, Putin will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to discuss various areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, economy, and investments. Additionally, the leaders will exchange views on the regional and international agenda, indicating a collaborative effort to address shared challenges and foster mutual understanding.

It is noteworthy that Putin’s visit to the Middle East does not end with the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Following these meetings, the Russian President will host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow. The growing alliance between Russia and Iran has significantly strengthened, primarily due to their increasing trade partnership and Russia’s supply of weapons to Iran. This partnership carries strategic implications, particularly in light of Russia’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

As tensions persist on the global stage, Putin’s visit to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and his subsequent meeting with Iran underscores his active pursuit of new alliances and partnerships in the Middle East. Russia’s engagement in the region takes on heightened significance in the context of the evolving geopolitical landscape, serving as a reminder that shifting alliances are a constant feature in international relations.

