Vladimir Putin Set to Embark on International Trips, Breaking Year-long Travel Hiatus

After a prolonged absence from international travel due to concerns of potential arrest over war crimes allegations, Russian President Vladimir Putin will reportedly be leaving Russia in the upcoming fall season. According to local news media, Putin is expected to make several international trips, marking his first foray beyond Russian borders in over a year.

The hiatus in Putin’s travel plans arose earlier this year when fears surrounding an international arrest warrant for war crimes surfaced. However, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov recently confirmed that Putin has upcoming travel commitments. When questioned by reporters about Putin’s travel plans amidst the arrest warrant, Peskov replied, “There are such plans. In the fall. We will inform you in due time.” Although Peskov did not provide specific details regarding the exact dates or destinations, he expressed the need for caution in making advanced announcements, stating, “For obvious reasons, we don’t want to announce this beforehand.”

One potential destination could be Turkey, as Peskov confirmed an upcoming meeting between Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. When asked about the location of the meeting, Peskov refrained from divulging details, stating that official announcements would follow as per prior agreements. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the meeting between the two leaders may take place in Sochi, Russia, on September 4.

Amidst ongoing tensions between NATO and Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, a visit by Putin to Turkey, a NATO member, would likely complicate relations between Turkey and other Western powers. While NATO has condemned Putin’s actions in Ukraine, Erdogan has attempted to play the role of mediator between Moscow and Kyiv, offering to facilitate peace negotiations. Erdogan had previously facilitated talks in 2022 to enable the safe transportation of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea. However, Russia withdrew from the plan in July of this year.

It is worth noting that Putin has not visited a NATO country since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While he made a brief visit to Iran in July of that year, his most recent international trip was to Belarus, a close ally of the Kremlin, in December.

As global attention shifts towards Putin’s upcoming international trips, questions arise regarding the implications and potential outcomes of these diplomatic engagements. How will these trips shape Russia’s relationships with various countries, including Turkey and other NATO members? Will these visits contribute to a resolution of the conflict in Ukraine or serve as opportunities for Putin to strengthen alliances elsewhere? Only time will reveal the answers to these queries as Putin embarks on his long-awaited return to the international stage.

