Putin Highlights Russian Unity in New Year’s Address

12/31/2023 10:30 AM EST

In his New Year’s address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated the unity of Russian society, as reported by the country’s state news agencies. With a video message under four minutes long, Putin’s address was shorter than last year’s speech. The address was expected to be watched by millions of Russians as they counted down the final minutes of 2023 in each time zone.

Breaking from last year’s tradition of being flanked by soldiers, Putin delivered his address against the snowy backdrop of the Kremlin. He described 2023 as a year marked by a high degree of unity in Russian society, emphasizing the shared fate of the country and the historical significance of the time. Putin praised Russian citizens for their solidarity, mercy, and fortitude.

Putin also addressed Russia’s armed forces involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, praising them as heroes and expressing his support. He made it clear that Russia would not retreat and believed that no force could divide the Russian people or hinder the country’s development.

The broadcast of Putin’s address coincided with a tragic event in the city of Belgorod, where a shelling resulted in the deaths of 24 people, including three children. This attack has been one of the deadliest on Russian soil since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 22 months ago. In response to the incident, New Year’s celebrations in various cities, including Moscow, have been toned down, with fireworks and concerts canceled.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, also wished Russians a happy New Year in a video message. He expressed gratitude to those at the frontlines and highlighted the need for unity and patriotism in the past year. Medvedev echoed Putin’s claims of fighting “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine and called for 2024 to be the year of the final defeat of neo-fascism. However, historians view the use of Holocaust, World War II, and Nazism rhetoric as disinformation.

Analysts consider 2023 to have been a successful year for Putin. Moscow’s victory in the battle for Bakhmut, Ukraine, in May, followed by a successful suppression of internal revolt in June, strengthened Putin’s position. Despite a counteroffensive by Ukraine, it did not meet expectations. Putin is now looking towards the future, hoping that support for Ukraine will wane amidst political divisions, war fatigue, and other global issues.

As Putin prepares for the upcoming presidential election in March, where he is expected to secure another term, he is also seeking constitutional reforms that would potentially extend his stay in power until 2036.

