Putin Praises Robust Economic Partnership with China Amidst Western Sanctions

Economic ties between Russia and China have reached unprecedented levels, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin acknowledged the significant growth in the countries’ economic cooperation. Since facing extensive sanctions from Western nations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has increasingly relied on China to mitigate the impact on its financial system. The strong partnership between the two countries has resulted in a substantial increase in trade, with bilateral trade between Russia and China surging by 40% in the first five months of this year alone. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also anticipated that trade with China would surpass $200 billion in 2023.

One notable aspect of this burgeoning economic relationship is Russia’s position as China’s largest supplier of crude oil, surpassing Saudi Arabia. China’s demand for Russian oil has grown steadily, with approximately 20% of China’s crude imports in July originating from Russia. This has generated significant revenues for Russia, with estimates suggesting that Moscow earned around $15.3 billion from oil exports in July alone. Furthermore, Russia has become the top buyer of China’s car exports by value, highlighting the increased dependence on Chinese consumer goods.

Moreover, as Western banks have reduced their presence in Russia, Chinese banks have capitalized on the opportunity to provide banking services. The assets of Chinese banks in Russia have quadrupled from February 2022 to March 2023, reaching a staggering $9.7 billion. Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China experienced the most significant increases in their Russian assets among China’s four largest banks.

In an effort to reduce its reliance on the US dollar and the euro, Russia has turned to China’s yuan as an alternative currency for international trade. The European Central Bank has observed a significant increase in the use of the yuan by Russia for invoicing and cross-border payments. This shift highlights Russia’s determination to reduce its vulnerability to Western financial systems.

Despite the challenges posed by Western sanctions and the weakened state of the Russian ruble, Putin remains confident in the country’s ability to manage the situation. While the ruble has recovered somewhat since its sharp depreciation, it remains approximately 15% below its pre-invasion level.

Sources: CNN