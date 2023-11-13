The Controversy Surrounding Anatoly Chubais’ Departure from Russia

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, has criticized former ally Anatoly Chubais for leaving the country last year in protest against the war in Ukraine. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin mocked Chubais for relocating to Israel and accused him of “hiding” and “going underground.” This is Putin’s first public reaction to Chubais’ departure, who resigned as climate envoy and presidential adviser following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin went on to claim that Chubais’ sudden resignation and move abroad were prompted by alleged “complex processes” and a “huge financial hole” in the organization he used to lead, Rusnano. Putin hinted at the possibility of future “criminal proceedings” against Chubais, suggesting that this may have been the reason for his decision to leave. Putin concluded that Chubais had “gone underground” in Israel.

Sources close to Chubais have refuted Putin’s claims, stating that Chubais has neither changed his name nor has plans to do so. They expressed surprise that this disinformation had reached the Russian president, characterizing it as misinformation circulating solely on far-right channels.

Chubais, who previously served as the head of Rusnano, abruptly resigned from his position in December 2020. He then began working as a special envoy for Putin in March 2022, before eventually leaving the country. It was reported that Chubais privately voiced his disapproval of Russia’s war against Ukraine as the reason for his departure. Chubais fell ill in Italy shortly after leaving Russia, leading to concerns of possible poisoning. However, he later revealed that he had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

In addition to criticizing Chubais, Putin also used the forum to address another high-profile defector, Arkady Volozh, the co-founder of Yandex. Putin sarcastically wished Volozh a “good life” in Israel after the billionaire openly condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine and called for the European Union to lift sanctions against him. Putin claimed that Volozh had been “forced” to make such statements to live overseas but insisted that it did not bother him. He did, however, express a desire for successful Russians to have a “sense of conscience” toward their country.

This controversy follows the departure of over 160 famous cultural figures from Russia in response to the war in Ukraine. Putin sees their absence as a positive development, believing that they would have only propagated “nontraditional values” that would have been detrimental to the rest of the country.

