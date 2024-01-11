A String of Attacks on Foreign Journalists in Ukraine Continues: Putin’s Aggression Unyielding

Russian forces have once again launched a brazen attack, this time targeting a hotel in Kharkiv known to house foreign journalists. Late Wednesday evening, Russian missiles struck the Park Hotel, leaving 13 people injured, including a Turkish reporter who was covering the Kremlin’s indiscriminate assaults on Ukraine. The attack on the hotel, which housed over two dozen guests, occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time.

Among the injured was a journalist from Anadolu, a Turkish news agency. Anadolu confirmed that two of its correspondents had been taken to a hospital after being caught up in the attack. One of them, reporter Davit Kachkachişvili, suffered cuts to his hands. Additionally, an elderly woman and several civilians who happened to be staying at the hotel were also wounded in the strike.

The objective of the missile strike was clear: to target the foreign journalists staying at the hotel who were reporting on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Such attacks on journalists have become increasingly common, despite international calls to protect the press. Last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists based in New York demanded an investigation into missile attacks on journalists in Ukraine. Gulnoza Said, the coordinator of CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program, emphasized that journalists covering Russia’s war in Ukraine should be recognized as civilians and not combatants.

Tragically, this attack is not an isolated incident. Russian forces have frequently targeted gathering spots favored by foreign journalists and volunteers. Notably, the Kharkiv Palace Hotel was hit on December 30, injuring a producer for a German public broadcaster. In another distressing incident, Russian forces launched Iskander ballistic missiles at the Druzhba hotel in Pokrovsk, killing seven people. The Druzhba hotel, along with a nearby pizzeria, were popular among foreign journalists, but both were destroyed in the attack.

The severity and frequency of these attacks cannot be ignored. They not only endanger the lives of journalists but also undermine press freedom and the ability to report truthfully on the conflict in Ukraine. As Russian aggression persists, it is crucial that the international community stands united in condemning these acts and demanding justice.

FAQ:

Q: How many people were injured in the attack on the hotel in Kharkiv?

A: Thirteen people were injured in the attack, including a Turkish reporter.

Q: Are journalists considered civilians under international humanitarian law?

A: Yes, journalists covering the conflict in Ukraine are considered civilians under international humanitarian law.

Q: Have there been previous attacks on hotels housing foreign journalists?

A: Yes, there have been previous attacks on hotels in Ukraine known to house foreign journalists, resulting in casualties.

Q: Why are these attacks occurring?

A: These attacks are believed to be deliberate attempts to impede journalists from reporting on the situation in Ukraine.