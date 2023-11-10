Putin Calls for an Independent Palestinian State in Response to Recent Israel Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his thoughts on the recent attack by Hamas on Israel, during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani in Moscow. In a statement captured by Russian state-owned media, Putin criticized the failure of U.S. policy in the Middle East, citing the attack as a clear example. He emphasized the importance of considering the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people and advocated for the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

Putin stressed the need to implement the decisions made by the United Nations Security Council regarding this matter, although he did not specifically mention which decisions he was referring to. The attack, initiated by the Palestinian armed group Hamas on October 7, involved the use of missiles and soldiers infiltrating Israeli territory. Thus far, the conflict has resulted in the loss of over 900 Israeli and nearly 700 Palestinian lives, with thousands more injured.

Israel has seen an influx of Ukrainian citizens, primarily Jews, since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry estimates that around 500,000 Ukrainians currently reside in Israel. In addition, an estimated 15,000 to 40,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the country since the start of the full-scale invasion. The status and the number of those who have chosen to remain in Israel remain uncertain.

Sadly, two Ukrainians have lost their lives as a result of the ongoing violence, according to the Ukrainian embassy in Israel. Presently, around 450 Ukrainians are still in Israel and Gaza, as confirmed by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

While tensions continue to escalate in the region, various perspectives are crucial to understanding the complex dynamics at play. Putin’s insistence on the formation of an independent Palestinian state offers a fresh perspective on potential solutions for the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

