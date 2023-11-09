Hungarian Prime Minister Meets with Russian President Amidst Political Tensions

The recent meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China has garnered attention due to the political implications it carries. This marked the first public handshake between the Russian president and an EU leader since the beginning of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During their meeting, Orbán expressed Hungary’s stance on Russia, stating that Hungary has always aimed to build and enhance communication with Moscow rather than confront them. On the other hand, Putin emphasized the importance of exchanging views on both bilateral relations and the global and European situations. Although their positions may not always align, the opportunity for dialogue is regarded as highly significant.

The meeting took place at a forum commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, an initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Discussions between Orbán and Putin revolved around collaborative efforts in the transportation of natural gas, crude oil, and nuclear energy.

Notably, Orbán has cultivated a close personal relationship with Putin throughout the years, displaying a reluctance to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and adopting a pro-Russia stance during the conflict. This has raised concerns, with a top Kyiv official warning that Hungary’s energy deals with Russia could prolong the war in Ukraine.

The meeting in China adds to the growing list of EU leaders engaging with Putin amidst heightened political tensions. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, for instance, faced criticism for his meeting with Putin shortly after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The significance of this meeting lies in the complex dynamics between Hungary, Russia, and the EU. It highlights the diverging positions and relationships within the European Union regarding Russia, as well as the ongoing geopolitical challenges faced by the EU as it navigates the aftermath of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

*This article has been updated to reflect recent developments.*