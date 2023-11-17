Putin’s Visit to China: Expanding Alliances and Economic Opportunities

President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to China holds significant importance in solidifying the partnership between the two nations and redefining their geopolitical position. While their alliance aims to counter the influence of the West, this visit also highlights the growing economic opportunities between Russia and China.

During this trip, the leaders of both countries will address the progress of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure project aimed at connecting China with countries across the world. Though this initiative has faced criticism for potential debt traps, it continues to attract attention and investment.

Beyond the political realm, the economic activity in the border regions between China and Russia has not matched the ambitious rhetoric. Despite a newly-built bridge heralded as a symbol of cross-border trade, it remains underutilized, with sparse traffic flowing in either direction. Shopping centers that were once filled with potential buyers now stand empty.

However, amidst these challenges, there are signs of optimism in the trade relationship. Lorry drivers waiting at the riverboat port report increased activity in transporting goods, such as soybeans, wheat, and barley from Russia to China. The port itself bustles with the movement of materials, with cranes lifting and loading cargo onto waiting trucks. It’s noteworthy that many drivers prefer the riverboat option due to its cost-effectiveness, indicating that alternative modes of transportation may offer more feasible trade routes.

Despite the economic setbacks, China has demonstrated its support for Russia. As Russia faces Western sanctions, China has increased the import of Russian natural gas into its province of Heilongjiang. The Chinese government has skillfully utilized state-controlled media to shape public opinion, portraying Russia’s actions in Ukraine not as an invasion but as a justified response to NATO’s expansionist tendencies. This propaganda campaign has effectively garnered public support for Putin’s war effort among the Chinese population.

From a geopolitical perspective, Russia’s conflict in Ukraine serves China’s interests as it diverts NATO resources and fuels a perception of potential danger associated with alignment with the United States. However, it also presents risks for both countries. NATO’s power may grow while Russia’s struggling economy further deteriorates. Additionally, the Ukrainian conflict serves as a cautionary example for China as it contemplates possible military action in territories like Taiwan.

As Putin and the Chinese leaders convene during this visit, the strengthening of ties and the formation of a broad coalition against the West will take center stage. While their political alliance is bolstered, substantial efforts are needed to fully capitalize on the economic potential between Russia and China. Frequently asked questions about the visit:

