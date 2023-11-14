A Unique Address: Putin’s Mysterious Voice at BRICS Summit

In a surprising turn of events, Vladimir Putin made his presence felt at the BRICS summit with a video message that left attendees bewildered. The Russian leader, unable to attend the gathering due to a war crimes indictment, sent a recorded address to the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. However, what made this communication truly unusual was the voice that resonated from the screen.

Rather than hearing Putin’s familiar tone, the video played a version that was dubbed by a voice actor. This mysterious alteration left the Kremlin leader sounding like a character straight out of a Hollywood movie – a villain, the voice of Barry White, or even a gangster undergoing a secret interview. The rationale behind this choice remains unknown, but it certainly added a level of intrigue to the proceedings.

In the original video posted on the Kremlin website, Putin was seen coughing multiple times as he began to read his prepared text. Despite these interruptions, his message remained clear: Russia would only consider returning to the “so-called [grain] deal” if certain conditions were met. These undisclosed conditions were previously believed to involve hidden sanctions that affected the ability of banks and businesses to engage in food and fertilizer transactions.

While the absence of Putin’s actual voice during his address remains a peculiar occurrence, it did not detract from the importance of his message. The BRICS summit continued with discussions on various important matters, keeping in mind the impact of Russia’s stance on the Black Sea grain deal.

