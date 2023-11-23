Putin Addresses G20: A Fresh Perspective on the Ukraine Conflict

Russian president Vladimir Putin delivered a speech to the leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) on Wednesday, drawing attention to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which he referred to as a “tragedy.” While acknowledging the military operations conducted by Russia in the neighboring country, Putin expressed a desire to find a solution to halt this tragic situation.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, referred to by Putin as a “special military operation,” has continued for the past 22 months. Despite calls for peace from the international community, Russia has sent tens of thousands of troops to capture territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The consequences of the invasion have been devastating, resulting in the deaths of numerous soldiers and civilians through missile and shelling attacks. This conflict has escalated tensions between Russia and the West to levels not seen since the Cold War.

In his speech, Putin claimed that Russia has never refused peace talks with Ukraine, even as Russian forces remain on Ukrainian soil, attempting to seize control of Avdiivka town. It is worth noting that this conflict began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was overthrown in Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea. Estimates indicate that Russia currently controls around 17.5% of Ukrainian territory.

Putin’s usage of the term “war” instead of the Kremlin’s preferred term “special military operation” is significant, as it demonstrates a shift in his rhetoric regarding the conflict. He acknowledged the shocking loss of lives in this war and attempted to highlight Ukraine’s alleged persecution of individuals in the eastern part of the country.

During his speech, it appeared that only a handful of countries tuned in to listen to Putin, with Spain, Singapore, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Korea, and hosts India reportedly among the audience. China and the US chose not to attend the event.

This marks the first time that Putin has adopted a conciliatory tone on the international stage while discussing the war in Ukraine. He also accused the West of fueling the conflict by providing military aid and funds to Kyiv.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the war in Ukraine has claimed approximately 14,000 lives between 2014 and the end of 2021, including 3,106 civilians.

In contrast to Russia’s actions, Ukraine has formulated a 10-point peace plan that includes the expulsion of Russian forces from all illegally occupied territories, including Crimea.

Kyiv remains resolute in its commitment to defend against any attacks until all Russian soldiers have been removed from Ukrainian soil.

