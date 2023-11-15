After studying the article concerning the resurrection of Stalin’s punishment battalions, it is evident that Russian President Vladimir Putin has adopted a similar approach with “Storm-Z” squads in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, this unorthodox military strategy has sparked controversy and disregards the lives of individuals involved.

In the midst of World War II, Joseph Stalin implemented draconian measures to punish soldiers who exhibited signs of retreat or abandonment of their posts. These individuals were forcefully placed in “punishment battalions,” which ultimately acted as death sentences, deploying these soldiers to the most perilous parts of the front. Astonishingly, Putin has revived this practice, sending “Storm-Z” units to engage in intense combat zones in Ukraine.

Similar to their Soviet predecessors, members of these penal units face extreme challenges and lack the support and consideration of their commanders, who view their lives as less valuable compared to regular troops. Reports indicate that these units consist of approximately 100 to 150 individuals, comprising both civilian and military offenders. Inserted within regular Russian army units, these squads are deployed to the most vulnerable sections of the front line, often resulting in heavy casualties.

The composition of Storm-Z squads includes convicts seeking a pardon for their crimes and regular soldiers serving disciplinary punishments for violating military rules. Unlike the infamous mercenary Wagner Group, which also recruited convicts for the invasion of Ukraine, Storm-Z units allegedly operate under the direct command of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Soldiers have been assigned to these squads for transgressions such as drinking while on duty, drug use, and refusal to follow orders. Once integrated into Storm-Z units, these troops are treated with little regard compared to their former comrades. One testimonial from a regular Russian army soldier describes Storm fighters as “just meat,” with commanders showing little concern for their well-being. It is disheartening to learn that even assisting wounded Storm-Z fighters, as an act of compassion, can be seen as an act of defiance against orders.

The desperate situation faced by troops in Storm-Z units has become a topic of concern. In a video recorded by a group of approximately 20 Storm fighters, they openly voiced their dissatisfaction with mistreatment, refusing to return to the frontlines. They spoke of inadequate supply deliveries, lack of essential resources such as water and food, and the failure to evacuate the injured and deceased.

While the Russian Defense Ministry has not officially acknowledged the existence or deployment of Storm-Z units, their emergence was revealed when reports from the Institute for the Study of War think-tank highlighted details from a purported Russian military report. This report indicated that Storm-Z companies were formed outside of the conventional army unit structure. Furthermore, it raised concerns about the limited duration of refresher training, which ranged from just 10 to 15 days. Such a short period is inadequate to adequately prepare personnel, including reservists with prior experience, for complex combat tasks and to establish unit cohesion.

During a televised meeting with Russian servicemen, Putin acknowledged the presence of convicts within the army, referencing two former inmates who lost their lives. He praised their sacrifice, stating that they had absolved themselves of their guilt and dedicated themselves to the defense of the motherland.

It is of utmost importance to examine the consequences and ethical implications of deploying punishment battalions or similar units. The human cost and disregard for the lives of these individuals raises concerns about the genuine commitment to humanitarian principles and the welfare of soldiers consistent with contemporary military practices. As the conflict persists, it is crucial to address these issues and seek alternative solutions that prioritize the well-being of all individuals involved.

