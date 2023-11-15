New Foreign Policy and Nuclear Arsenal: Putin’s Visit to China Reveals Security Measures

In a recent development concerning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, footage emerged today showcasing the presence of officers carrying the so-called nuclear briefcase. The rare footage, filmed after Putin’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, captures the Russian President walking to another meeting surrounded by tight security and followed closely by two uniformed naval officers, each carrying a briefcase. Although the briefcase itself is rarely filmed, the camera zooms in on one of them, providing a glimpse of this highly secretive and significant device.

Referred to as the “Cheget,” the briefcase accompanies Putin at all times during his travels. It is a key tool in ensuring secure communication between the President and his top military officials, connecting them to the rocket forces via the classified “Kazbek” electronic command-and-control network. Furthermore, it supports another system known as “Kavkaz”. The Russian Defense Minister, currently Sergei Shoigu, also possesses a nuclear briefcase, and it is possible that the Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, may also have one.

Unlike the American President’s “nuclear football,” which holds codes for launching nuclear missiles in the event of an emergency, the Russian nuclear briefcase primarily serves as a secure communication device. However, its significance cannot be underestimated, as it symbolizes Russia’s readiness to protect its national security interests in an increasingly tense global geopolitical landscape.

The fact that Putin’s visit to China revealed the presence of these officers with the nuclear briefcase highlights the heightened security measures taken by both Russia and China in recent years. Given the escalating tensions between Russia and the United States following the Ukraine conflict, and China’s efforts to bolster its nuclear arsenal to match its emergence as a global power, it becomes clear why these security measures are crucial. Both countries are acutely aware of the potential consequences of any nuclear threat, and they are committed to maintaining a robust defense system.

As Putin continues his visit to China, the world remains watchful of these significant developments in international relations. It brings to light the necessity for understanding the intricate workings of global security systems and the measures employed by nations to safeguard their interests.

(Source: Reuters)