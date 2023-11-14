Recent revelations have sent shockwaves through the international community as it becomes apparent that Russian President Vladimir Putin shares a deep affinity for the controversial Palestinian militant group, Hamas. These findings were brought to light by a former speechwriter for Putin, shedding new light on the geopolitical landscape.

In a departure from conventional wisdom, Putin’s overarching strategy seems to align with Hamas, raising eyebrows among global leaders. But what lies beneath this unexpected alliance?

Hamas, a Palestinian political and military organization, has long been a subject of heated debate due to its contentious tactics and goals. With a history of armed resistance and governing the Gaza Strip, the group is staunchly opposed to the existence of Israel as a state.

Putin, on the other hand, is a prominent figure in global politics, often associated with his assertive foreign policy and strategic maneuvers. While his close relationship with Hamas might appear puzzling at first glance, it is crucial to delve deeper into the factors that shape this geopolitical positioning.

One possible reason for Putin’s affinity towards Hamas could be his pursuit of a multipolar world order. By forging alliances with non-mainstream actors like Hamas, Putin can disrupt the existing power dynamics and challenge the dominance of traditional powers. This aligns with Russia’s broader objective of expanding its influence on the world stage.

Furthermore, there are pragmatic dimensions to this association. Geopolitical interests, particularly Russia’s support for Syria, has led to a convergence of strategic goals with Hamas, which also opposes the Syrian regime’s rivals. This shared opposition creates an opportunity for Putin to cultivate a relationship that bolsters his influence in the Middle East.

Although this revelation may unsettle some, it is important to approach such complex alliances with nuanced understanding. Superficially contrasting entities can often find common ground, driven by geopolitical calculations and pragmatic interests.

