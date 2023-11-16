Putin Engages with Former Top Wagner Commander Troshev to Explore New Strategies in Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently held a significant meeting with Andrei Troshev, a renowned commander from the Wagner mercenary group, where they discussed alternative methods of utilizing “volunteer units” in the ongoing Ukraine war. This meeting served as an opportunity for the Kremlin to assert its control over the mercenary group following Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed mutiny in June, which resulted in his demise alongside other high-ranking commanders in a plane crash last August.

Immediately after the mutiny, Putin approached the remaining Wagner members, offering them the chance to continue their involvement in the conflict. Additionally, he proposed that Troshev assume leadership responsibilities previously held by Prigozhin. This development was reported by Russia’s Kommersant newspaper.

The meeting, which took place in the Kremlin, involved Troshev, known by his alias “Sedoi” or “grey hair,” alongside Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who occupied a prominent position near Putin. During the discussion, the president emphasized the importance of volunteer units operating within the special military operation zone. Putin acknowledged Troshev’s personal experience and expertise, as he himself had served in such a unit for more than a year. Putin expressed his desire to address social support measures for those involved in the conflict as well.

Troshev attentively listened to Putin’s statements, leaning forward with a pencil in hand, although his own remarks were not captured on camera. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, later revealed that Troshev now holds a position at the defense ministry.

The fate of Wagner, renowned as one of the world’s most battle-hardened mercenary forces, has remained uncertain since Prigozhin’s failed mutiny and subsequent demise. The mutiny, which occurred on June 23, is widely considered the most significant internal challenge to Putin’s authority and the Russian state in decades. Prigozhin asserted that the mutiny aimed to settle personal disputes with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, rather than overthrowing Putin. Following Prigozhin’s death, Putin ordered the remaining Wagner fighters to pledge allegiance to the Russian state, a directive previously opposed by Prigozhin.

The recent meeting with Putin implies that Troshev and Yevkurov will oversee the remaining forces within Wagner. Yevkurov has made numerous trips to countries where the mercenaries are deployed in recent months. Troshev, a highly decorated military veteran with experience in Russia’s conflicts in Afghanistan and Chechnya, as well as a former commander in the SOBR interior ministry rapid reaction force, hails from Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg. Additionally, he has been photographed alongside the president and was awarded Russia’s highest medal, the Hero of Russia, in 2016 for his role in the liberation of Palmyra from Islamic State militants.

As the situation continues to unfold, it becomes evident that Putin and his administration are actively taking steps to adapt their strategies in the Ukraine war. The meeting with Troshev signifies a crucial development in the management and direction of the Wagner mercenary group, underpinning the Kremlin’s efforts to maintain control and implement more effective combat operations.

FAQ

What is the Wagner mercenary group?

The Wagner mercenary group is a private military company based in Russia known for deploying its forces in various conflicts around the world. The group has gained notoriety for its combat expertise and its involvement in conflicts such as the Ukraine war and the Syrian civil war. While Wagner operates independently, it is believed to have close ties to the Russian government.

Who is Andrei Troshev?

Andrei Troshev, also known by his alias “Sedoi” or “grey hair,” is a highly respected commander within the Wagner mercenary group. A decorated veteran of Russian military campaigns in Afghanistan and Chechnya, Troshev has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and combat experience. He has been acknowledged for his role in liberating Palmyra from Islamic State militants in Syria and has established a close relationship with President Vladimir Putin.

What was the outcome of the failed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former commander of the Wagner mercenary group, led a mutiny in June, resulting in his and other senior commanders’ deaths in a subsequent plane crash. The mutiny is considered a significant internal challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority and the Russian state. After Prigozhin’s death, Putin urged the remaining mercenaries to pledge allegiance to the Russian state, which was a departure from Prigozhin’s opposition to such a directive.

How does Troshev’s involvement shape the future of the Wagner mercenary group?

With President Putin’s endorsement and his position within the defense ministry, Andrei Troshev’s involvement signifies a shift in leadership and management of the Wagner mercenary group. As a seasoned veteran with extensive combat experience, Troshev’s presence is expected to enhance the group’s efficiency and effectiveness in the ongoing Ukraine war. Troshev’s close relationship with President Putin further underscores the importance of his role in shaping the future direction of the group.