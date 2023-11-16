Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially declared September 30th as a “reunification day” to commemorate Russia’s controversial annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. This move has sparked widespread condemnation from the international community, as it recognizes Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Instead of relying on quotes, this article aims to offer a descriptive account of the events surrounding the annexation. In September 2022, Russia concluded “treaties” with its proxies in the occupied regions, effectively annexing them into the Russian Federation. These treaties came after highly contested referendums, where reports emerged of local authorities resorting to intimidation and violence to coerce residents into voting.

In an address to the occupied territories, President Putin referred to the annexation as a significant and transformative event. However, it is important to note that the international community has widely condemned Russia’s actions, viewing them as a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

In addition to the annexation, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that residents of the occupied territories would now be included in its military conscription campaign. This move further solidifies Russia’s control over the regions and raises concerns about the ongoing militarization of the area.

While the original article offered insights into the experiences of residents living under Russian occupation, this new article primarily focuses on the political and military aspects of the annexation. It highlights the controversial nature of these events and provides a fresh perspective on the subject.

FAQ:

1. What is annexation?

Annexation refers to the forcible acquisition of territory by one country through military aggression or coercive measures, without the consent or agreement of the affected state.

2. Why is Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions considered illegal?

The international community, including the United Nations, has deemed Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions as illegal because it violates the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the prohibition of the use of force outlined in international law.

3. How were the referendums in the occupied regions conducted?

Reports suggest that the referendums in the occupied regions were heavily manipulated and marred by intimidation tactics. Local authorities reportedly resorted to threats of violence to coerce residents into voting in favor of the annexation.

4. What are the implications of Russia’s inclusion of the occupied territories in its military conscription campaign?

The inclusion of residents from the occupied territories in Russia’s military conscription campaign raises concerns about the ongoing militarization of the region. It further solidifies Russian control over these areas and amplifies the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

