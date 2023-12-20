Russia Faces Continued Sanctions Amidst European Union Council’s Decisions

Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in a challenging position as the European Union Council recently passed a 12th sanctions package against Russia. This package not only includes a ban on diamonds from Russia but also enforces a price cap on Russian oil. Moreover, it has been reported that the current sanctions imposed on Russia due to its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine will not be lifted even after the conflict ends.

The latest sanctions package, announced on Monday, has introduced several measures aimed at restricting Russia’s economic capabilities. Starting on January 1, 2024, the import, purchase, or transfer of diamonds from Russia will be prohibited. Additionally, there will be stricter enforcement of a Western price cap on Russian oil, limiting its price to $60 a barrel.

Furthermore, in an effort to apply pressure, the European Commission has published a list of 61 individuals and 86 organizations that have been sanctioned. Notably, this list includes individuals closely connected to Putin, such as his cousin Anna Tsivileva and the son of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Ilya Medvedev. Tsivileva is associated with the “defenders of the fatherland” foundation, which supports Russian soldiers involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On the other hand, Medvedev is accused of developing digital services in the illegally occupied regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

In an unexpected blow, a diplomatic source within the European Union revealed that lifting the sanctions imposed on Russia after the conflict in Ukraine concludes is unlikely. The source emphasized that even if the lifting of sanctions becomes a part of a ceasefire or peace agreement, it will be challenging to fulfill this obligation due to the unanimous decision required by the EU Council. If any of the 27 EU countries oppose the action, the lifting of sanctions can be indefinitely postponed. This difficulty is exacerbated by the moral support for maintaining sanctions within EU institutions.

The European Council, responsible for implementing the latest sanctions package, emphasized that these measures will weaken Russia’s ability to continue its actions in Ukraine. The sanctions target high-value sectors of the Russian economy, making it harder for Russia to circumvent the imposed restrictions. Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, highlighted the European Union’s commitment to Ukraine and its support for its fight for freedom and sovereignty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the purpose of the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia?

The sanctions aim to put economic pressure on Russia in response to its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and limit its capabilities in various sectors.

2. Will the current sanctions against Russia be lifted after the conflict ends?

It is unlikely that the current sanctions will be lifted after the conflict in Ukraine concludes, as a unanimous decision from all 27 EU countries is required to lift the sanctions, which can be challenging to achieve.

3. What are the specific measures included in the latest sanctions package?

The latest sanctions package includes a ban on the import, purchase, or transfer of diamonds from Russia starting in 2024 and tighter enforcement of a Western price cap on Russian oil, limiting it to $60 a barrel.

4. Who are some individuals affected by the sanctions?

Individuals connected to Russian President Putin, such as his cousin Anna Tsivileva and the son of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Ilya Medvedev, have been sanctioned. Tsivileva is associated with a foundation supporting Russian soldiers in the conflict in Ukraine, while Medvedev is accused of developing digital services in the occupied Ukrainian regions.

Source: Newsweek