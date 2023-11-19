New Russia Presidential Candidate Emerges, Challenging Putin’s Dominance

In a surprising twist, a prominent critic of Putin has announced his intention to run in Russia’s upcoming presidential elections. Igor Girkin, also known as Strelkov, is a former pro-war blogger and leader of pro-Russian fighters in eastern Ukraine. Despite being in jail awaiting trial for extremism, Girkin is determined to disrupt what he calls a “sham” poll, where the winner is seemingly predetermined.

Girkin’s decision to challenge Putin is seen as a bold move in a country where political dissent is often silenced. In a letter to his supporters on Telegram, he emphasized the need to unite patriotic forces against both internal and external threats. Although he is aware that he will not be allowed to stand, Girkin urged his followers to establish a campaign headquarters and collect signatures for his candidacy.

While Girkin’s criminal investigation has been extended, he technically remains eligible to participate in the elections as he has not yet been convicted. His background as a former FSB intelligence colonel and his involvement in the shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet in 2014 have brought attention to his candidacy.

Girkin’s outspoken criticism of Russia’s military strategy in Ukraine has drawn the ire of the Kremlin, leading to his arrest in July. If convicted of extremism, he could face up to five years in jail. This is part of a broader crackdown by Russian authorities on nationalist critics who advocate for a tougher approach to the war in Ukraine.

With the prospect of Putin standing for another term, as indicated by his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Girkin’s candidacy adds an intriguing dynamic to the upcoming elections. The recent amendments to the Russian constitution, allowing Putin to remain in power until at least 2036, have raised concerns about the longevity of his rule and the lack of viable opposition.

As Russia prepares for the elections, Girkin’s challenge to the status quo brings into question the credibility of the political process. His determination to disrupt the “sham” poll sheds light on growing discontent and calls for change within the country. While his chances of success may be slim, Girkin’s candidacy signifies a desire for a fresh perspective and a challenge to Putin’s dominance.

FAQ

Who is Igor Girkin?

Igor Girkin, also known as Strelkov, is a former pro-war blogger and leader of pro-Russian fighters in eastern Ukraine. He gained prominence for his criticism of Russia’s military strategy in Ukraine.

Why is Girkin challenging Putin?

Girkin believes that the upcoming presidential elections in Russia are predetermined, with the winner already known. He aims to disrupt what he considers a “sham” poll and unite patriotic forces against perceived internal and external threats.

Has Girkin been convicted of any crimes?

Girkin is currently in jail awaiting trial for extremism, which he denies. He has not been convicted yet and could theoretically participate in the elections.

What is the significance of Girkin’s candidacy?

Girkin’s candidacy adds an intriguing dynamic to the upcoming elections, challenging the dominance of Putin. It highlights growing discontent within Russia and a desire for a fresh perspective in the political landscape.

Will Putin run for another term?

Putin’s spokesman has expressed hope that Putin will stand for another term. Recent amendments to the Russian constitution allow him to remain in power until at least 2036 if he is reelected.