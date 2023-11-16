Putin Contemplates Attending G20 Summit: A Delicate Balancing Act Amidst International Tensions

In a calculated move that could set the stage for a tense encounter with Western leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering attending the G20 summit in person. This would mark his first face-to-face meeting with world leaders since Russia’s controversial invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to a Kremlin official.

The Russian president, who is facing an upcoming election, is eager to reclaim his position on the global stage after a period of isolation resulting from the conflict in Ukraine. Like Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin sees the G20 summit as an opportunity to cultivate relationships with countries that are not staunchly aligned with the West. However, the timing of his appearance is critical.

Putin is accustomed to carefully orchestrated media appearances and friendly summits with countries like Belarus, China, and Central Asian states where he rarely faces tough questioning in public. Attending the G20 summit would present significant risks for him, as he is likely to face intense scrutiny from journalists and uncomfortable questions about his role in the war in Ukraine.

Experts warn that Putin’s attendance at the summit could be politically aggressive, with critics of Russia dominating the media narrative. The main question remains whether Putin will be able to effectively present the Russian point of view and receive the necessary guarantees to do so. Otherwise, he may opt to participate remotely or cancel his attendance altogether.

Previous experiences have demonstrated the potential consequences of international gatherings for Putin. In 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, he faced public condemnation and isolation during the G20 meeting in Australia. With the added risk of being confronted over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, Putin has been cautious about participating in global events and prefers video conferences instead.

In recent high-level G20 meetings, tense differences over Ukraine have prevented the issuance of joint communiqués. France has been vocal about condemning Russia’s invasion, insisting that any official statement must align with this sentiment. Consequently, next month’s G20 summit promises to be highly contentious and could serve as a critical test for countries’ positions on Ukraine.

For Putin, traveling outside Russia’s borders also presents a legal hurdle. An arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court on suspicion of committing war crimes related to the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. South Africa, the host of the upcoming BRICS summit, is obligated to arrest him under the Rome Statute. This situation underscores the challenges Putin faces when leaving his home country.

In addition to legal concerns, Putin must carefully weigh how other world leaders would treat him if he attends the G20 summit. It is reported that some leaders, including President Biden, have decided to ignore Putin and avoid photo opportunities with him.

Ultimately, Putin’s decision to attend the G20 summit hinges on a delicate balancing act. He desires to repair relations with the West but is reluctant to pay any significant political costs. The Russian president would also be dependent on favorable bilateral meetings with other world leaders to solidify his position on the global stage.

