Amidst the escalating violence between Hamas and the Israeli military, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed deep concern over the rising number of civilian casualties in Israel and the Gaza Strip. However, he also directs blame towards the United States for its failed policy in the Middle East, which overlooked the aspirations of Palestinians.

In a phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of the negotiation process. The Russian leader believes that the latest surge in violence is a clear indication of the failure of US policy in the region. Putin criticizes Washington for monopolizing peace efforts without considering compromises acceptable to both sides.

While Putin acknowledges the need for a Palestinian state, he highlights the US government’s failure to address the interests of Palestinians, particularly their aspiration for an independent state. Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reaffirms that the Kremlin aims to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict and seeks to assist in finding a settlement.

Russia’s involvement in the Middle East peace process is not without controversy. Alongside the US, the United Nations, and the European Union, Russia has been part of the Quartet formed to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. However, Putin makes no mention of Russia’s own role in the peace process during his remarks. The Kremlin, meanwhile, maintains open communication with both warring sides and expresses its readiness to contribute to reaching a settlement.

Moscow strives to present itself as an impartial mediator by highlighting its relationships with both Israelis and Palestinians. While the Russian government has long-standing ties with the Palestinians, including Hamas, it also shares common ground with Israel due to the number of former Russian citizens residing there.

As the violence escalates, there are growing concerns that the current crisis may extend beyond the Arab-Israeli conflict zone. The Russian Foreign Ministry stresses the importance of coordinating regional players to stabilize the situation and establish direct Palestinian-Israeli dialogue.

Ultimately, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict highlights the consequences of failed Middle East policies. It underscores the urgency for comprehensive and inclusive approaches that prioritize the interests and aspirations of all parties involved, in order to achieve a lasting and just resolution.