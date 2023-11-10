The shocking crash of Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet continues to captivate attention, with new revelations adding even more mystery to the already perplexing incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently made a stunning claim, suggesting that the plane was blown up from the inside by hand grenades. However, instead of providing specific evidence or quoting officials, let us delve into a more descriptive explanation.

While speaking at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin disclosed that fragments of hand grenades were discovered in the bodies of those killed in the crash. This revelation points to a deadly act of sabotage rather than a missile strike, contrary to initial speculations. The lack of external impact on the aircraft lends credence to this theory, marking it as an established fact.

The Russian leader also hinted at the possibility of drug or alcohol influence among some of the passengers during the ill-fated flight. Although Putin did not elaborate on the exact circumstances, an examination to test for substances was not conducted, a decision he criticized. The absence of such tests raises questions regarding the potential influence of intoxicants on the events that unfolded on August 23.

Furthermore, Putin emphasized the seizure of a significant amount of cocaine and an enormous sum of cash during raids on the Wagner Group’s offices in St. Petersburg. These findings add another layer of intrigue to the already perplexing case. The investigation into the aviation disaster is not yet complete, but these discoveries shed light on the magnitude of illicit activities associated with the Wagner Group.

It is important to note that while Putin’s statements indicate a departure from the prevailing narrative surrounding the crash, a final report on the cause of the incident has not been released by investigators. However, the Kremlin’s swift dismissal of claims suggesting that Putin orchestrated Prigozhin’s demise as an act of revenge raises doubts about a clear understanding of the truth.

As the investigation continues, the mysterious crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet only grows more enigmatic. The revelations regarding the presence of hand grenade fragments and the possible influence of drugs or alcohol further intensify the speculation surrounding this tragic event. With more answers yet to be uncovered, the truth promises to be as elusive as ever.