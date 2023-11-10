The Ethics of Israeli Ground Offensive into Gaza

Summary:

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns against the potential consequences of an Israeli ground offensive into Gaza, emphasizing that the civilian toll would be “absolutely unacceptable.” While acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself, Putin cautions against the use of cruel methods that may lead to a humanitarian crisis. He suggests that negotiation and the creation of an independent Palestinian state are key to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Russia, with its diplomatic relations across various stakeholders, suggests its readiness to mediate in the conflict.

In his comments, Putin draws a parallel between the potential siege of Gaza and the infamous Nazi siege of Leningrad during World War Two. Highlighting the suffering of over 2 million people, including women and children, Putin expresses the view that such a scenario is “unacceptable.” His criticism of Israel, while acknowledging the attacks by Hamas militants, raises concerns about the methods employed.

While highlighting the potential consequences for all sides in a ground offensive, Putin emphasizes the need to stop the bloodshed and prevent further civilian casualties. He highlights the ongoing Ukraine war, launched by Russia in February 2022, as an example of a conflict that has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.

The call for negotiations and the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital reflects Putin’s vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Russia positions itself as a potential mediator, citing its relationships with Israel, Palestine, Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and major Arab powers.

