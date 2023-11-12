In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his strong disapproval of the Canadian parliament’s decision to honor a Ukrainian war veteran who had served in Nazi Waffen SS units. Describing the standing ovations as “disgusting,” Putin argued that this incident served as further evidence of the need to “denazify” Ukraine.

The incident occurred when the speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, Anthony Rota, praised 98-year-old ex-soldier Yaroslav Hunka in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Rota later apologized for his actions and resigned from his position.

In response to a question regarding this tribute, Putin criticized Rota’s remarks, stating that he had wrongly equated “Nazi collaborators, [Nazi] SS troops, and the Ukrainian military of today who are fighting against Russia.” Putin saw this as confirmation of Russia’s belief that denazification is crucial in Ukraine.

It was later revealed that Hunka had served in the Waffen SS, a military corps under Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party that included non-German recruits. Among these recruits were Ukrainian nationalists who regarded the German forces as liberators from the Soviet Union’s oppression.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland dismissed Putin’s comments, stating that he should not exploit the former speaker’s mistake. She emphasized the importance of countering Russian propaganda and pushing back against Putin’s statements and actions.

Putin’s narrative that he sent his army into Ukraine to “demilitarize and denazify” the country was bolstered by the Canadian episode. However, Kyiv and its Western allies argue that Russia’s actions in Ukraine represent an unprovoked war of aggression aimed at territorial expansion.

It is important to note that Putin frequently promotes the perception that the Ukrainian government is dominated by Nazis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, has dismissed these claims as absurd.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is essential to critically assess competing narratives and ensure an accurate understanding of the events taking place.

